HP SET 2019 notification released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, check details here

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 15:17 IST

Himachal Pradesh public service commission has invited online applications for the HP State eligibility test on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the test can apply online at hppsc.hp.gov.in on or before December 30, 2019, till 11:59 pm.

The commission is conducting the HP SET 2019 for determining the eligibility for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor(s) in universities and colleges located within the Himachal Pradesh. The test will be conducted in 22 subjects at various examination centers located at Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Dharamshala, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nahan, Una, Kullu and Chamba.

List of subjects for SET:

1. Chemical Sciences

2. English

3. Life Sciences

4. Commerce

5. Economics

6. Geography

7. Hindi

8. History

9. Mathematical Sciences

10. Music

11. Physical Sciences

12. Physical Education

13. Sociology

14. Sanskrit

15. Political Science

16. Public Administration

17. Computer Science and Applications

18. Tourism Administration and Management

19. Mass Communication and Journalism

20. Philosophy

21. Psychology

22. Education

Educational Qualifications:

1.Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree from universities/institutions recognized by UGC in humanities (including languages) and social sciences, computer science & applications are eligible for this Test.

2.Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s Degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test.

3.The Ph.D. Degree holders whose Master’s level examination had been completed by 19th September, 1991 (irrespective of date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e. from 55% to 50%) for appearing in SET.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.