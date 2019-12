HP TET answer key 2019 released at hpbose.org, raise objections till December 14

education

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 15:38 IST

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the provisional answer keys for HP Teachers’ Eligibility Test (HPTET) November 2019 examination. The answer keys has been released for (Urdu) TET, (Arts) TET, (LT) TET, (Punjabi) TET, (Shastri) TET, (D.El.Ed) TET, (Non-Medical) TET and (Medical) TET examinations.

The examinations were held from November 10 and November 24 at various centres across the state.

Here’s the direct link to download HP TET November 2019 exam answer keys:

Answer Key for (Urdu) TET November 2019

Answer Key for (Arts) TET November 2019

Answer Key for (LT) TET November 2019

Answer Key for (Punjabi) TET November 2019

Answer Key for (Shastri) TET November 2019

Answer Key for (D.El.Ed) TET November 2019

Answer Key for (Non-Medical) TET November 2019

Answer Key for (Medical) TET November 2019

The answer key has been released for all the four set of question papers: A, B, C and D.

Candidates can submit representation/s ,if any, against the answer key/s till December 14. Any objection raised after this date will not be accepted.