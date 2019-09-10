HPBOSE Admit Card for September 2019 released for SOS 10th exam at hpbose.org

education

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:01 IST

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the admit card for SOS (State Open School) 10th exam 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who will appear for the HP SOS 10th exam can download their admit card from the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE will conduct the SOS exam from September 12 to 19, 2019. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 8:45 am to 12 noon while the second shift will be from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

How to download HPSOS 10th Admit card 2019 for September exam:

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Click on Students Corner link available on the top of the homepage.

Click on the link that reads ‘HP SOS 10th Admit Card 2019’.

Key in the login credentials (name and date of birth) and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its printout

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 17:01 IST