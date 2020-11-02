e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HPBOSE class 10 supplementary results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, here’s how to check

HPBOSE class 10 supplementary results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, here’s how to check

HPBOSE class 10 supplementary results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the HPBOSE Class 10 improvement and compartment exam can check their results online at hpbose.org.

education Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 18:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HPBOSE class 10 supplementary results 2020.
HPBOSE class 10 supplementary results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

HPBOSE class 10 supplementary results 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday declared the results of Class 10 improvement and compartment exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the HPBOSE Class 10 improvement and compartment exam can check their results online at hpbose.org.

The board conducted the Class 10 exams between February 22 and March 19, 2020.

Direct link to check HPBOSE class 10 supplementary results 2020

How to check HPBOSE class 10 supplementary results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results tab

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, “10th (Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination Result, September-2020”

Step 4: Key in your credentials and login

Step 5: The HPBOSE Class 10 compartment, additional or improvement result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

tags
top news
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
DC vs RCB Live: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl
DC vs RCB Live: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In