HPBOSE class 10 supplementary results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, here’s how to check

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 18:33 IST

HPBOSE class 10 supplementary results 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday declared the results of Class 10 improvement and compartment exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the HPBOSE Class 10 improvement and compartment exam can check their results online at hpbose.org.

The board conducted the Class 10 exams between February 22 and March 19, 2020.

Direct link to check HPBOSE class 10 supplementary results 2020

How to check HPBOSE class 10 supplementary results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results tab

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, “10th (Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination Result, September-2020”

Step 4: Key in your credentials and login

Step 5: The HPBOSE Class 10 compartment, additional or improvement result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.