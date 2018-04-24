HPBoSE Class 12 results: Girls shine in arts and commerce, boys in science

HPBoSE Class 12 result:Girls put up a stellar performance in the arts and commerce streams while boys dominated the science stream’s merit list in the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE), results declared on Tuesday showed.

The overall pass percentage was 70.18%. The results are available on the HPBOSE’s website at www.hpbose.org. You can also check your results here.

HPBoSE chairman Rajiv K Shankar said 98,281 students appeared for the examinations, of which 68,261 passed. As many as 15,775 candidates got a compartment. Board secretary Harish Gajju said the pass percentage has declined by 2.71% as compared to last year’s 72.89%.

He further said that candidates who want their answer sheets re-evaluated or re-checked may apply by depositing fees of Rs 400 and Rs 300 respectively till May 8. The examinations were conducted between March 6 and 29.

Science stars

Sahil Kattna of the Government School, Bagwara (Hamirpur district), and Vikrant Rewal of Vardhman Mahavir Public School, Pungh Sundernagar (Mandi district), jointly topped the science stream by scoring 98%, followed by Samridhi Sehgal of the Blue Star Public School at Hamirpur and Pranjal Rana of the Government School at Dhameta (Kangra district), who jointly bagged the second position by scoring 97.8% marks.

M Akhil Rana of the Government School at Naura, Kangra; Sneha Thakur of the Ambition Public School at Mohal, Kullu, and Devesh Rana of the Gurukul Public School at Pakka Paroh in Una district tied for the third position by scoring 97.4% marks.

Ojasvi of Government School, Chamba, and Pratibha Kumari (97.2%) of Lords Convent Public School Sarkaghat, were jointly on the fourth position while Tushar Gautam of the Alpha Public School, Berthin, Bilaspur, and Akshit Dogra of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public School, Baijnath, Kangra, scored 97% marks to bag the joint fifth position. Of the 40 students who figured in the top ten list, 21 are boys and 19 girls.

Arts aces

In the arts stream, Akshma Thakur of MSC School, Sujanpur Tihra, Hamirpur, grabbed the top spot with 95.8% marks, followed by Garima Mahajan of Maharishi Dayanand Public School, Chamba, with 95.4% marks. Kewal (94.6%) of Government School, Chaned, Chamba, bagged the third position while Diksha Thakur of the Government Girls’ School Portmore, Shimla; Rupali Thakur of Bharat Bharati Public School, Kullu; and Dimple Soni of Government Girls’ School, Kullu; tied for the fourth position with 93.8% marks.

Vanshika of the Government Girls’ School at Rohru and Chander Maya of the Government Girls’ School at Kullu stood at a joint fifth with 93.6% marks. Of the 17 candidates in the merit list, 14 are girls and only three boys.

Commerce champs

Saijal Arora of the Government School, Sarahan (Sirmour district) topped the commerce stream by scoring 96.6% marks, followed by Prachi Chauhan of the Career Academy Public School, Nahan, Sirmour, at the second position with 96.2% marks.

Saksham Lohia (95.4%) of the Career Academy Public School, Nahan grabbed the third position while Vatsal Aggarwal of the same school achieved the fourth position with 95.2%. Deepak Kumar of the Government School at Mamligh, Solan, and Anushi Bansal of the Career Academy Public School at Nahan tied for the fifth position with 95% marks.

Among the 23 candidates in the toppers’ list, 14 are girls and nine boys.