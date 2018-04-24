HPBOSE 12th results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Aajkal Arora is commerce stream topper

HPBOSE Class 12th result declared: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday declared the results of Class 12 board examinations. Here’s direct link to check results: http://hpbose.org/Result/Result.aspx

Here are the live updates on the declaration of the results:

* Girls dominate arts and commerce stream, boys dominate science stream

* Akshma Thakur of Hamirpur district tops arts stream scoring 95.8% marks

* Aajkal Arora of Sarahan in Sirmour district tops commerce stream by scoring 96.6% marks

* Sahil Kattna of Hamirpur district tops science stream scoring 98% marks

* 70.18% students have passed the exam, says HP board chairman Rajeev S

* Total students who appeared: 98,281

* Number of students who passed: 68,621

* Compartment: 15,785

* Male candidates: 51,335, Passed: 34,215

* Female candidates: 46,439, Passed: 34,406

The Class 12 exams were written by 98,302 students from March 6 to March 29.

Last year, 67.15% students cleared the Class 10 exams and 72.89% were declared successful in the Class 12 exams.

Authorities installed closed-circuit television or CCTV cameras in the examination halls to deter students from copying during the exam. Over 100 flying squads were also deployed at the block level to deal with the problem.

The answer sheets were evaluated at designated centres to avoid any discrepancies and for a time-bound declaration of the results.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here.

You can also check the results on the official website of HPBOSE at http://hpbose.org/.

Note: As the official website is running slow due to heavy traffic you may have to wait and try again.