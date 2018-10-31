HPBOSE HPSOS September exam result 2018 declared, here’s how to check at hpbose.org
HPBOSE on Wednesday declared the State Open School (SOS) examination result for Class 8 (middle examination), Class 10 (matric examination) and Class 12 (Plus two examination) on its official website.
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday declared the State Open School (SOS) examination result for Class 8 (middle examination), Class 10 (matric examination) and Class 12 (Plus two examination) on its official website. The examination were held in the month of September.
The HPBOSE SOS September 2018 examination result can be viewed by visiting the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.
HPBOSE HPSOS result 2018: Here’s how to check
Visit the official website of HPBOSE
Click on the link for result at the top of the page
Click on the links below for the desired results:
HPSOS 8th Examination Result, September-2018
HPSOS 10th Examination Result, September-2018
HPSOS 12th Examination Result, September-2018
Key in your roll number on the login page that opens and click on search to check your result.
