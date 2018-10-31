Today in New Delhi, India
HPBOSE HPSOS September exam result 2018 declared, here’s how to check at hpbose.org

HPBOSE on Wednesday declared the State Open School (SOS) examination result for Class 8 (middle examination), Class 10 (matric examination) and Class 12 (Plus two examination) on its official website.

education Updated: Oct 31, 2018 16:38 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday declared the State Open School (SOS) examination result for Class 8 (middle examination), Class 10 (matric examination) and Class 12 (Plus two examination) on its official website. (HT file)

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday declared the State Open School (SOS) examination result for Class 8 (middle examination), Class 10 (matric examination) and Class 12 (Plus two examination) on its official website. The examination were held in the month of September.

The HPBOSE SOS September 2018 examination result can be viewed by visiting the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE HPSOS result 2018: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of HPBOSE

Click on the link for result at the top of the page

Click on the links below for the desired results:

HPSOS 8th Examination Result, September-2018

HPSOS 10th Examination Result, September-2018

HPSOS 12th Examination Result, September-2018

Key in your roll number on the login page that opens and click on search to check your result.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 16:31 IST

