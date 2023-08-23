Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared HPBOSE HPTET June Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can check their results through the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. HPBOSE HPTET June Result 2023 declared at hpbose.org, direct link here

The written examination was conducted on June 18, 25, 29 and July 2, 2023. A total of 37483 candidates have applied for the examination out of which 34708 candidates have appeared for the exam. Out of the total number of candidates appeared for exam, 3976 candidates have passed the examination.

HPBOSE HPTET June Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Click on HPBOSE HPTET June Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, the final answer key for Non-Med, Punjabi, Urdu, Shastri, L.T, Medical and Arts have been released on August 23, 2023. Candidates can download it through the official site of HPBOSE. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.

