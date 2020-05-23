e-paper
HPBOSE introduces 15 new vocational subjects from this year, check details

HPBOSE introduces 15 new vocational subjects from this year, check details

The introduction of new vocation subjects for class 9th and 11th students will begin from the current academic session 2020-21.

education Updated: May 23, 2020 17:58 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is introducing 15 new vocational subjects from this year. This is being done to introduce new jobs for vocationalisation of school education in a two-year pattern for class 9th and 10th and for class 11th and 12th under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). The introduction of new vocation subjects for class 9th and 11th students will begin from the current academic session 2020-21.

The board has also released the list of sectors (job role wise) for vocational education schools.

According to the notification released on May 22, the job roles introduced for class 9 and class 10 consists of paddy farmer, Automotive service technician, Home health aide, Domestic data entry operator, Sewing machine operator, Assistant Beauty Therapist, field technician, and plumber.

On the other hand, job roles for class 11 and class 12 include Floriculturist (Open Cultivation), General Duty Assistant, Junior Software Developer, Texturing Artist, Business Correspondent, and Business Facilitator, Beauty Therapist, field technician- Wireman control panel, and plumber.

“The syllabus for these subjects shall be prepared by Pt. Sunder Lal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal,” reads the official notice.

