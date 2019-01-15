HPCL Recruitment through GATE 2019: Check all the details here

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released recruitment notification of Chemical, Mechanical and Civil Engineers through GATE 2019. Candidates who have registered for GATE 2019 can use their registration number and password to apply for HPCL engineers recruitment.

The registration begins today i.e., January 15, 2019 and will end on February 15.

The marks scored in GATE will be considered in the recruitment process, and the shortlisted candidates will have to go through further selection process to get selected.The Unreserved Candidates should have a minimum aggregate mark of 60%, whereas the SC, ST and OBC candidates should have a minimum of 50% in all the semesters.

The Unreserved Candidates will have to pay Rs 236, if paid through Debit Cards and Rs 271, if paid through Credit Card or bank Vouchers. However, the SC, ST and PWD candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

GATE 2019 exams will be conducted on February 2, 3, 9 and 10 and the results will be declared on March 16.

Marks obtained in the GATE 2019 will be considered in the recruitment process of HPCL 2019.

The selection process will include group task/ group interview/ personal interview. Merit list of successful candidates will include 85% weightage of GATE 2019 marks and 15% weightage of performance in group discussion/task/ interview.

HPCL Recruitment 2019: Here’s how to register

1. Visit the HPCL official website and use your GATE registration number to apply

2. Submit the application form with relevant details.

3. You will get another 12 digit application number by HPCL for further reference

4. Pay application fee (mentioned above) through online payment or SBI Challan.

