HPPSC answer key for subordinate allied services exam 2019 released

education

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 13:12 IST

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the answer key for the subordinate allied services examination 2019. The exam was held on February 9. Candidates can check the preliminary answer key online at hppsc.hp.gov.in

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key up to February 15, 2020. Candidates will have to send the objections by speed post to the Commission’s office in Nigam Vihar, Shimla with proper documentary proof to support their challenge. The proforma to submit objection is available with the answer key.

The commission will release the final answer key after reviewing the objections raised on the preliminary answer keys. HPPSC will release the result for preliminary exam after the final answer key is released.

Candidates who clear the PT will have to appear for the HPSAS main exam. The details of the main exam will be released on the HPPSC website later. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for any update.

HPSAS answer key