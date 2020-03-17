e-paper
HPPSC Subordinate Allied Services prelim examination result 2020 declared at hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC conducted the H.P. Subordinate Allied Services/Posts (Preliminary) Examination on February 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Mar 17, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on March 16 declared the result of H.P. Subordinate Allied Services/Posts (Preliminary) Examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results online at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC conducted the H.P. Subordinate Allied Services/Posts (Preliminary) Examination on February 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

A total of 57,592 applications were received through the online mode for admission to the aforesaid examination. Out of these, 50,844 candidates were admitted provisionally on claim basis and 37,149 candidates appeared in this examination.

“The candidates who have been declared qualified in the Preliminary Examination needs not to apply separately for main examination. Candidates have to submit all the documents viz. Matriculation Certificate for age proof, educational qualification, and category certificate along with copy of ORA on the 1st day of main examination. The date(s) for main examination will be notified in due course of time,” said the commission’s under secretary Rakesh Kumar in a statement issued to the press.

