HPSC ADO exam date 2022 released at hpsc.gov.in, check details here

education
Published on Oct 04, 2022

HPSC has released the exam dates for the post of Agricultural Development Officer.

ByHT Education Desk

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the exam dates for the post of Agricultural Development Officer (ADO). The detailed notification is available on the official website at hpsc.gov.in. The written exam will take place on October 16, 2022, from 10 AM to 12 PM, according to the notification.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at hpsc.gov.in from October 9 onwards.

“The candidates are advised to download their Admit Cards from the link provided on the Commission's website i.e. httn://hpsc.sov.in with effect from 09.10.2022 onwards”, reads the official notification.

HPSC ADO admit card: How to download once its out

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ADO Admit Card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

hpsc examination schedule
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
