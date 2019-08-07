HPSC Haryana Civil Service, allied services main exam admit card released

education

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:36 IST

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for Haryana Civil Service and Other Allied Service Main Exam 2019 on its official website at hpsc.gov.in.HPSC will conduct the exam from August 16 onwards.

Candidates who had registered for the HPSC exam can download their admit card online by logging in using their login ID and pass word.

In an official notice issued by HPSC on its website, it is notified that the exam will be held from August 16 onwards for which the admit card will be uploaded on the website on August 6, 2019.

Candidates are advised to bring the print-out of the admit card along with one photo- ID

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 14:36 IST