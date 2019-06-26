HPSC postpones three more exams after HCS mains

After postponing the Haryana civil services (mains) examination, three more exams have been delayed indefinitely by the Haryana public service commission (HPSC) on Monday. The commission on its website mentioned that the recruitment test for the post of drug control officer in health department, assistant labour commissioner and assistant professors (college cadre) for history, political science and economics have been postponed.

The development came hours after the candidates staged a protest outside the HPSC office in Sector 4, Panchkula, alleging irregularities in the conduct of the examinations.

Sources said while the commission has attributed the postponement to administrative reasons, the upcoming end of the tenure of HPSC chairman Manbir Singh Bhadana, who completes his term on July 25, could be a plausible reason for delaying these exams.

Shweta Dhull, a candidate heading the protest, alleged, “Till yesterday we knew that the HSC (mains) has been postponed. Now three more exams have been postponed. After we flagged the issue of choice of examiner and opacity in conducting test, it seems like it created a ripple effect and the authorities decided to postpone all four exams.”

The notice released by the commission reads, “The commission has reconsidered the matter and decided to postpone the recruitment test due to administrative reasons. Further, the schedule of recruitment test for the posts as and when fixed will be displayed on commission’s website.”

Most of these exams were scheduled to be conducted in July first week.

Raj Malhotra, a teacher in one of the city-based coaching centers said, “In case of Haryana’s civil services examination, it has become a matter of routine that it usually gets delayed or challenged or cancelled. Many a time, the exams have also been called off by the HPSC. Students not only spend their money but time also in preparing for the examination. Such scenarios are heartbreaking for students as well as their families.”

A student who did not wish to be named said, “This is my last attempt for the HCS as later this year I will cross the age limit for the exam. What can I do in such a situation? They are not only playing with our careers but our lives too.”

The state civil services examination was conducted in Haryana after a gap of five years on March 31.

Another candidate, requesting anonymity had told HT, “During the prelims, there was no biometric scanning, CCTV cameras, QR code on admit cards, in the exam hall and no use of permanent ink for thumb impression. There were not even clocks in the examination rooms.”

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 09:47 IST