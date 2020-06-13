e-paper
HPSEB Recruitment 2020: 1892 vacancies for Junior T /Mater, Junior Helper on offer

HPSEB Recruitment 2020: 1892 vacancies for Junior T /Mater, Junior Helper on offer

HPSEB Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior T /Mater and Junior Helper.

education Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:10 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior T /Mater and Junior Helper on fixed contractual remuneration of Rs. 8150 per month under its departments as per R & P Rules on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications along with documents and send it to Chief Engineer (Operation) North Zone HPSEB Ltd., Dharamshala, District Kangra Himachal Pradesh, Pin - 176215 / Chief Engineer (Operation) Central Zone HPSEB Ltd., Mandi, District Mandi Himachal Pradesh, Pin -175001/ Chief Engineer (Operation) South Zone, HPSEB Ltd., Vidyut Bhawan, Shimla Himachal Pradesh, Pin-171004 on or before July 20, 2020. However, candidates residing in Lahaul & Spiti Distt, Kinnaur Distt, Pangi & Bharmour Sub-Division of Chamba Distt and Dodra Kwar Sub-Division of Shimla District of Himachal Pradesh can submit the applications till August 4, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1892 vacancies of Junior T /Mater and Junior Helper. Out of which, 1500 vacancies are for Junior T/Mate, and 392 for Junior Helper (Sub-Station).

Candidates who have passed class 10 or matriculation examination from a recognized board are eligible to appear for the recruitment exercise. An applicant should be between 18 to 30 years old. However, the upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved categories as per the government rules and regulations.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here

 

