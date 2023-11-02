HPTET 2023: Last date to apply for November exam with late fee

The registration process for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or HPTET 2023 will be closed today, November 2. Candidates who are yet to apply for HPTET can submit their forms up to 11:59 pm on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, hpbose.org. HPTET 2023: Last date to apply for November exam (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application fee of the exam is ₹800 for general and its sub-categories, except for PHH candidates. For PHH, SC, ST and OBC categories, the fee is ₹500.

However, now, candidates have ton pay the late fee of ₹300, which is in addition to the regular fee of ₹800/500.

HPTET 2023: Know how to apply for the exam

Go to the official website of the board, hpbose.org Open the TET tab. Register by providing the required details. Login to your account. Fill the application form, upload the documents, pay the exam fee. Submit your form once done. Download and save the application form for future uses.

The state-level teacher eligibility test will be held on November 26, 27 and December 3, 9, 2023. There will be shifts on all days – the first shift is from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift is from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

