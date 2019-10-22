e-paper
HRD Minister interacts with children in Delhi under ‘Dhruv’ initiative

HRD Minister said that Prime Minister believes our country is a young nation and we can achieve the target of five trillion dollar economy by supporting and creating such talents.

education Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:32 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Union Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
Union Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.(HT file)
         

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday interacted with students as part of the Prime Minister Innovative Learning Program - ‘Dhruv’.

Talking to ANI, Pokhriyal said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea that students from Science and Arts streams from entire country should be selected and their hidden talents should be nurtured. This is the reason why this programme was launched on October 10 from ISRO headquarter in Bangaluru and students of this program are called “Dhruv”.

Today, students shared their experience of last 14 days with Pokhriyal.

In 14 days, it looks like these students have begun pitching ideas instead of asking for them, said Pokhriyal and added that this is a big achievement.

He also shared that on Wednesday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will conclude this programme in Delhi.

As many as 60 students, 30 each from Science and Performing Arts discipline, were selected for this ambitious programme in the first batch.

Pokhriyal said that Prime Minister believes our country is a young nation and we can achieve the target of five trillion dollar economy by supporting and creating such talents.

The programme aims to identify and encourage talented children to enrich their skills and knowledge.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 17:32 IST

