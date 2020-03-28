HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal urges students to read books during lockdown

education

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 13:08 IST

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has urged the students to read books in the free time available to them due to coronavirus lockdown in the country. The minister used the microblogging site Twitter, to make students aware about the importance of books in one’s life.

In his tweet, the minister wrote, “Dear students, I know all of you at the time of #Lockdown21, must be missing your friends while sitting at your homes. No one can take the place of friends, but you can befriend books while sitting in your homes.”

“Books bring a new dawn in your life and will inspire you to make changes in your life. The habit of reading not only increases your knowledge but also changes your way of thinking,” he tweets. “So what are you waiting for…. Read more and more books and inspire others for this…. Which book you are making your friend at this time, do not forget to share with me,” he says.

The minister has also released a video, along with the tweets, to inspire students into reading books. In the video, the minister gives the example of our former President late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who once wrote about ‘dream that don’t let one sleep,” and narrates how such a thought can aid in shaping a person’s life.

प्यारे विद्यार्थियों, मुझे मालूम है आप सभी #Lockdown21 के इस समय घरों में बैठे हुए अपने दोस्तों को Miss कर रहें होंगे। दोस्तों की जगह तो कोई नही ले सकता पर आप घर बैठे बैठे भी दोस्ती कर सकतें हैं, जी हाँ यह एक अच्छा मौका है किताबों से दोस्ती करने का।#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/rLOEaU0O0p — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 27, 2020

Earlier, the Minister had also asked the educational institutions to promote digital learning and make students aware of the various e-learning platforms which have been provided by MHRD for online education.