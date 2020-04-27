e-paper
Home / Education / HRD minister to address parents soon, here are some concerns raised by them

HRD minister to address parents soon, here are some concerns raised by them

A lot of parents and students have raised their concern in response to the education minister’s invitation on Twitter.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 12:51 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal will go live today at 1 pm on Twitter, where he will address the concerns of parents whose wards’ education has been affected due to the ongoing lockdown. In a tweet shared on the microblogging site, the minister had on April 25 asked parents to raise questions regarding their child’s education and mental health in the comment section of his tweet with the #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

A lot of parents and students have raised their concern in response to the education minister’s invitation on Twitter.

“Sir promote all UG students without any semester exams as done in West Bengal,” wrote one student.  

A number of students have also requested the minister to cancel all the pending board exams for this year. “Sir please #cancelboardexam2020 remaining papers. Safety is our utmost priority. Seeing the situation of Maharashtra, Delhi,..it is not suitable to hold gatherings for examinations,” wrote one user.  

Concerns have also been raised regarding the NIOS secondary (10th) and Senior Secondary (12th) examinations. The minister has been requested to cancel the NIOS Sr Secondary and Secondary examinations. “Sir kindly start nios secondary and senior secondary exams as soon as possible or pass all the students on the basis of TMA marks...because I am not able to continue my further studies because of this,” wrote another user. 

The webinar will begin at 1 pm today on Twitter and will be accessible to all. So, don’t forget to interact with the HRD Minister.

