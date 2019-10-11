e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

HRD Ministry launches ‘Dhruv’ for outstanding students of science, performing arts, creative writing

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Thursday launched the Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme called ‘Dhruv’, a platform to help meritorious students achieve excellence in science, performing arts and creative writing.

education Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Union Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Union Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (File)
         

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Thursday launched the Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme called ‘Dhruv’, a platform to help meritorious students achieve excellence in science, performing arts and creative writing.

According to an official statement, the programme has been launched to identify and encourage talented children to enrich their skills and knowledge. At centres of excellence across the country, gifted children will be mentored and nurtured by experts.

Sharing details, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said the programme included students of performing arts, since it had the power to move ideas and people.

In the first batch, 60 outstanding students have been selected. To begin with, it will cover science and performing arts. The students have been broadly chosen from classes IX to XII.

At the 14-day programme science and performing arts students will be separated into two groups.

The programme was launched at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru. It was also attended by ISRO Chairman K Sivan.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 08:43 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi, Xi Jinping look to refresh India-China ties at seaside summit
PM Modi, Xi Jinping look to refresh India-China ties at seaside summit
Oct 11, 2019 08:20 IST
7 killed as bus runs over pilgrims sleeping on pavement in UP’s Bulandshahr
7 killed as bus runs over pilgrims sleeping on pavement in UP’s Bulandshahr
Oct 11, 2019 08:41 IST
Call on release of former J-K CMs likely in the next few days
Call on release of former J-K CMs likely in the next few days
Oct 11, 2019 05:26 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Oct 11, 2019 08:04 IST
She brought shame to family, we won’t help her: Kerala cyanide killer’s father
She brought shame to family, we won’t help her: Kerala cyanide killer’s father
Oct 11, 2019 03:37 IST
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
Union minister releases book on Article 370 written by 14-year old student
Union minister releases book on Article 370 written by 14-year old student
Oct 10, 2019 23:48 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News