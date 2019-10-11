HRD Ministry launches ‘Dhruv’ for outstanding students of science, performing arts, creative writing

education

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:51 IST

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Thursday launched the Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme called ‘Dhruv’, a platform to help meritorious students achieve excellence in science, performing arts and creative writing.

According to an official statement, the programme has been launched to identify and encourage talented children to enrich their skills and knowledge. At centres of excellence across the country, gifted children will be mentored and nurtured by experts.

Sharing details, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said the programme included students of performing arts, since it had the power to move ideas and people.

In the first batch, 60 outstanding students have been selected. To begin with, it will cover science and performing arts. The students have been broadly chosen from classes IX to XII.

At the 14-day programme science and performing arts students will be separated into two groups.

The programme was launched at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru. It was also attended by ISRO Chairman K Sivan.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 08:43 IST