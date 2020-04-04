e-paper
Home / Education / HRD Ministry launches helpline portal to address students’ difficulties during lockdown

HRD Ministry launches helpline portal to address students’ difficulties during lockdown

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 10:20 IST
The HRD Ministry has launched a helpline portal for students who are facing difficulties due to closure of schools and colleges in view of the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The portal developed by two student interns at All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) was launched by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday.

“This portal is essentially to connect those who are willing to provide help with those who need help. The nature of support includes accommodation, food, on line classes, attendance, examinations, scholarships, health, transport and harassment of any kind,” the Human Resource Development minister said.

“As many as 6,500 colleges have already come forward to provide support at such a crucial juncture. Students in difficulty are encouraged to directly get connected with them through this portal,” he added.

According to the Health Ministry, so far there have been 2,301 cases of COVID-19 in India and 56 deaths out of which 12 were reported since Thursday.

