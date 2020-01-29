e-paper
Home / Education / HSBTE Diploma December 2019 exam results declared at hsbte.org.in, here’s how to check

HSBTE Diploma December 2019 exam results declared at hsbte.org.in, here’s how to check

HSBTE had conducted the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Semester Polytechnic exam on December 2019. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 29, 2020 11:47 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HSBTE Diploma December 2019 exam results. (HT file)
         

Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has released the HSBTE Diploma result 2019 on its official website. Students who have appeared for the Haryana Diploma Polytechnic examination can check their results online at result.hsbte.org.in.

HSBTE had conducted the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Semester Polytechnic exam on December 2019.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Result of December 2019 exam’

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.The result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

