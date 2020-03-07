HSSC Answer Key released for Advt 11/2019, raise objections before March 9

education

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 14:12 IST

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key for various exams conducted under advertisement number 11/2019. The exams for category number 23,09,14,04,26,01,16 and 13 were conducted from February 24 to 29.

Candidates can download the answer key online at hssc.gov,.in. A direct link for the answer keys are available below. Candidates can raise objections from March 7 to 9 till 5 pm online. Candidates must mention the question number, name of the post, advertisement number, category number, date of exam and slot of the exam clearly.

The exams were conducted for posts including lower divisional clerk, upper divisional clerk, junior software developer and divisional accountant.

HSSC will conduct the examination for the posts of assistant lineman under advertisement number 11/2019 on March 7. The examination will be conducted on March 14 and 15. Moreover, the exam for UDC has been postponed from March 1 to 18. Its admit card will be released on March 11.



How to download HSSC Answer Key:

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in

Under the result section, click on the link given for the answer key of your exam

A PDF file will open

Download and check your answer.