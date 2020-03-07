e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / HSSC Assistant Lineman admit card 2019 to release today at hssc.gov.in

HSSC Assistant Lineman admit card 2019 to release today at hssc.gov.in

HSSC will release the admit card for assistant lineman exam (advt.11/2019) on Saturday, March 7. The examination will be conducted on March 14 and 15. Candidates will be able to download their admit card online at hssc.gov.in.

education Updated: Mar 07, 2020 10:16 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HSSC Admit Card
HSSC Admit Card(HT File)
         

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the admit card for assistant lineman exam (advt.11/2019) on Saturday, March 7. The examination will be conducted on March 14 and 15. Candidates will be able to download their admit card online at hssc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the exams for ALM for DHBVNL and UHBVNL will be conducted on March 14 and 15, respectively. The upper divisional clerk (UDC) exam which was scheduled for March 1 will now be held on March 18. The HSSC UDC admit card will be uploaded on March 11.

The exams will be conducted in three shifts.The first shift will begin at 9:30 am while the second and third shifts will commence at 1 pm and 4:30 pm, respectively.

The exam will comprise of 90 multiple choice questions from general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, computer, English, Hindi and concerned subjects as applicable that will carry 75% weightage while the other 25% weightage will be of History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics,Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

All the 90 questions will carry one mark each. The CBT will be of 90 marks. The other 10 marks will be given on socio- economic criteria and experience.

tags
top news
Swab samples of 300 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran to arrive in Delhi today
Swab samples of 300 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran to arrive in Delhi today
Indian agencies point to Pak link in anti-CAA protests
Indian agencies point to Pak link in anti-CAA protests
Govt lifts ban on 2 Malayalam news channels over Delhi riots coverage: Report
Govt lifts ban on 2 Malayalam news channels over Delhi riots coverage: Report
Army to establish quarantine centres for 1,500 people as coronavirus spreads
Army to establish quarantine centres for 1,500 people as coronavirus spreads
Yagna, cow urine can kill coronavirus: Uttarakhand BJP legislator
Yagna, cow urine can kill coronavirus: Uttarakhand BJP legislator
First riots, now rain: Delhi violence victims battle wet, moist conditions
First riots, now rain: Delhi violence victims battle wet, moist conditions
Unadkat: Unplayable, Unplugged
Unadkat: Unplayable, Unplugged
Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts
Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News