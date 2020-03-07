HSSC Assistant Lineman admit card 2019 to release today at hssc.gov.in

education

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 10:16 IST

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the admit card for assistant lineman exam (advt.11/2019) on Saturday, March 7. The examination will be conducted on March 14 and 15. Candidates will be able to download their admit card online at hssc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the exams for ALM for DHBVNL and UHBVNL will be conducted on March 14 and 15, respectively. The upper divisional clerk (UDC) exam which was scheduled for March 1 will now be held on March 18. The HSSC UDC admit card will be uploaded on March 11.

The exams will be conducted in three shifts.The first shift will begin at 9:30 am while the second and third shifts will commence at 1 pm and 4:30 pm, respectively.

The exam will comprise of 90 multiple choice questions from general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, computer, English, Hindi and concerned subjects as applicable that will carry 75% weightage while the other 25% weightage will be of History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics,Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

All the 90 questions will carry one mark each. The CBT will be of 90 marks. The other 10 marks will be given on socio- economic criteria and experience.