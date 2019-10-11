HSSC Clerk 2019 Answer Key released, link not activated yet

education

HSSC Clerk 2019 Answer Key: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced that the answer key for clerk recruitment has been uploaded on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

The written exam for HSSC Clerk recruitment 05/2019 was conducted on September 22 and 23, 2019.

”The Commission has uploaded the answer key, on the website of theHaryana Staff Selection Commission i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. of the above said written examination. If any candidate has any objection regarding any answer, he/she may submit his/her query/objection,”the official notice reads.

Candidates can raise the objection against any wrong answer key from October 11 to 15, 2019. The link is provided on the homepage. However, the link is not activated yet.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the website at regular intervals. The link for the same will be activated anytime on Friday, October 11.

