HSSC Clerk answer keys 2019 released, direct links to download here

HSSC Clerk Answer Key 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key for clerk recruitment on its official website at hssc.gov.in.

The written exam for HSSC Clerk recruitment 05/2019 was conducted on September 21 to 23, 2019 in two shifts- morning and evening.

Here are the direct links to HSSC Answer key 2019:

Answer Key for the post of Clerk Advt. No. 5/2019 Cat. No.01 (23.09.2019- MORNING)

Answer Key for the post of Clerk Advt. No. 5/2019 Cat. No.01 (23.09.2019- EVENING)

Answer Key for the post of Clerk Advt. No. 5/2019 Cat. No.01 (22.09.2019- MORNING)

Answer Key for the post of Clerk Advt. No. 5/2019 Cat. No.01 (22.09.2019- EVENING)

Answer Key for the post of Clerk Advt. No. 5/2019 Cat. No.01 (21.09.2019- EVENING)

”The Commission has uploaded the answer key, on the website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. of the above said written examination. If any candidate has any objection regarding any answer, he/she may submit his/her query/objection,”the official notice reads.

Candidates can raise the objection against any wrong answer key from October 11 to 15, 2019. The link is provided on the homepage. However, the link is not activated yet.

