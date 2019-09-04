HSSC final result for MPHW female declared at hssc.gov.in

education

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the remaining final result for the post of MPHW (female) for health services and ESI health care, Haryana under advertisement number 01/2015, Cat no. 9 with corrigendum dated July 1, 2015 and October 24, 2016.

Candidates can check their results online by visiting the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

“Chief Secretary to Government of Haryana vide Memo No. 22/149/2015-1 GS-III dated 5th March, 2019, has informed that the State Government has decided that in respect of all advertisements where result of SBC has been put on hold due to Court Orders, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission shall treat the SBC posts to be under the Unreserved/General Category,” an official notice reads.

Considering the order, HSSC has declared the result on the basis of scrutiny of documents and interview, viva-voce for the posts.

