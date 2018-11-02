HSSC Group D admit card 2018 released at hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released on Friday, November 2. Candidates can download their admit card from the commission’s official website hssc.gov.in

HSSC had invited online applications for direct recruitment to Group D posts for various departments, boards and corporations. The online application process for the exam began on August 29 and closed on September 18, 2018. The deadline for fee deposition was September 21.

There are 18218 vacancies to be filled through this examination. The candidates applying for the job should have passed matriculation from a recognised board with Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subjects. He should be between the age of 18-42 years. There is relaxation of age for certain category candidates. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written examination (90 marks) and socio-economic criteria and experience (10 marks).

