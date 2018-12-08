HSSC Group D answer key 2018 released, here’s how to check

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key for Group D posts recruitment examinations. Candidates can download their answer key from the commission’s official website hssc.gov.in. The recruitment examination held on November 10, 11 17 and 18.

HSSC had invited online applications for direct recruitment to Group D posts for various departments, boards and corporations. The online application process for the exam began on August 29 and closed on September 18, 2018.

There are 18218 vacancies to be filled through this examination. The candidates applying for the job should have passed matriculation from a recognised board with Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subjects. He should be between the age of 18-42 years. There is relaxation of age for certain category candidates. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written examination (90 marks) and socio-economic criteria and experience (10 marks).

Here are the direct links to download the answer keys:

Answer key For Group-D Post November 10: Morning and evening shift

http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1209_1_1_ME-10.pdf

Answer key For Group-D Post November 11 morning shift

http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1210_1_1_M.pdf

Answer key for Group-D Post: November 11 evening shift

http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1211_1_1_E.pdf

Answer key for Group-D Post: November 17 morning shift

http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1212_1_1_M.pdf

Answer key for Group-D Post: November 17 evening shift

http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1213_1_1_E.pdf

Answer key for Group-D Post: November 18 morning shift

http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1214_1_1_M.pdf

Answer key for Group-D Post: November 18 evening shift

http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1215_1_1_E.pdf

Note: Please visit the official website for latest news and updates on the examination.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 13:19 IST