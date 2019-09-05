HSSC JE answer key 2019 released at hssc.gov.in

education

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer keys for its Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment exam that was conducted on September 1. The HSSC JE recruitment exam was held for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Horticulture disciplines.

HSSC JE Recruitment was notified for 1624 posts of Junior Engineer vacancies.

Candidates can download HSSC JE answer key for all the four disciplines horticulture, mechanical, electrical and civil on its official website at hssc.gov.in. Candidates can raise objection against answer keys till September 6, up till 5 pm by sending representations on hsscsecyobjection@gmail.com.

Download JE (Horticulture) Answer Key

Download JE (Mechanical) Answer Key

Download JE (Electrical) Answer Key

Download JE (Civil) Answer Key

How to download HSSC JE answer key 2019:

Visit the official answer key at hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘Public Notice’ link

On the top of the page, click on the relevant link for HSSC JE answer key

A PDF file will open.

Download and match your answers.

