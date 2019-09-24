HSSC junior engineer results declared at hssc.gov.in, direct links here

education

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the results of junior engineer recruitment exam on its official website at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC had conducted the recruitment exams for the posts of junior engineer horticulture, mechanical, civil and electrical. The HSSC JE examination was conducted from September 1, 2019.

HSSC JE Recruitment was notified for 1624 posts of Junior Engineer vacancies.

The final answer key for HSSC JE recruitment exam was released on September 5, 2019.

How to check HSSC JE Results 2019:

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in

Click on the ‘result’ tab given on the homepage

Click on the link given for HSSC JE exam results.



A PDF will open

Find your roll number by pressing Ctrl+F on keyboard and entering your roll number

or click on ‘find’ option in mobile browser and key in your roll number.

It will be highlighted if the list contains your roll number.

Direct link to HSSC JE Result Horticulture

Direct link to HSSC JE Result Mechanical

Direct link to HSSC JE Result Civil

Direct link to HSSC JE Result Electrical

