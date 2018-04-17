HSSC recruitment 2018: 7110 vacancies for constables and SI posts, check here for details

HSSC recruitment 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications for direct recruitment for the posts of constables (general duty) and sub-inspectors. The online application portal will open from April 28 and close on May 28, 2018 (by 11.59pm).

Candidates are advised to fill in the online application carefully as no request for change shall be later entertained by the commission.

A printed copy of the online application, along with other necessary documents mentioned in the official notification, will be required at the time of scrutiny of documents.

There are 5000 vacancies for male constables and 1147 for females, 500 posts of India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State male constable (general duty), 400 posts for male SIs and 63 for sub-inspector (female).

Candidates can check the qualification and physical screening test details in the official notification here. Please read the notification carefully to ensure you qualify for the job and make a note of the documents to be uploaded with the application form.

Interested and eligible candidates can file their online application from April 28 by following this link: http://adv22018.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx

The deadline for fee deposition is May 30 (11:59pm)