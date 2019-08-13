e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019

HSSC Recruitment 2019: 3864 PG teachers vacancy on offer. Check full details here

HSSC recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HHSC) has invited applications for recruitment of post graduate teacher (PGT). There are a total of 3864 vacancies.Online application process will begin from August 20 and will end on September 5, 2019.

education Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:09 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HSSC 3864 teachers recruitment
HSSC 3864 teachers recruitment(HT file)
         

HSSC recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HHSC) has invited applications for recruitment of post graduate teacher (PGT). There are a total of 3864 vacancies.Online application process will begin from August 20 and will end on September 5, 2019.

Eligibility:

Candidate should have Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

Candidate should have certificate of qualifying Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTtrT)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of concerned subject. “Good Academic Record” Candidates having 50% marks after taking average of any three examination from lOth/12th /Graduation/Post Graduation as the case may be. However the candidate must have at least 50% marks in Post-Graduation except PGT Computer Science and in case of PGT Computer Science, the candidate must have atleast 55% marks in Post Graduation/Graduation as the case may be.

Pay Scale:

Pay matrix level-8 (Rs. 47,600-1,51,100).

Age Limit:

18-42 years

Mode of Selection:

Selection will be made on the basis of a written exam that carries 90 marks and socio-economic criteria that carries 10 marks. (for full details see official notification).

Check subject-wise vacancy and other details in HSSC official notification here.

 

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 15:09 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    PM Narendra Modi with Bear Grylls on Man vs Wild ShowPunjab bandh todayVirat KohliReliance JioAshes 2019, England vs AustraliaIndia vs West Indies
    don't miss