HSSC Recruitment 2019: 4322 vacancies announced for 10th pass to master’s degree holders

education

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:51 IST

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced another huge recruitment drive against 4322 vacancies of different post. The education qualifications varies from post to post. Candidates who are 10th pass or 12th pass or even having a master’s degree can apply for the posts depending on the eligibility criteria of the particular post.

The application process will begin on September 20 and will end on October 9, 2019. The last date to deposit fee is October 12, 2019.

The Examination either Online (CBT) or OMR Based is likely to be held in the month of November or December. The date, time and place of examination will be as per admit card.

Candidates can apply for the posts online at hssc.gov.in

After successful submission of application, candidates can again take final print out of application form and e-Challan.

The hard copy of application form along with all uploaded documents must be brought at the time when called upon to do so by Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Documents which has not been uploaded, shall not be entertained.

Detail of vacancies:

29 Posts of Dental Hygienist :

Eligibility: Matric with Science from a recognized Board/University.

2. Dental Hygienist Course from a recognized institute by Dental council of India.

3. Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

307 Posts of Laboratory Technician

10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and one year Laboratory Technician Diploma from institution recognized by Haryana State.

OR

Matric with Laboratory Technician diploma from institution recognized by State Technical Education Board.

OR

10th with Physics with Chemistry + one year Diploma from State Bacteriologist public health lab, Karnal for the candidates, who have passed before 1998.

28 Posts of Laboratory Attendant

Matric with Science (Physics & Chemistry);

565 Posts of MPHW(F).

10+2 Arts, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Economics, Political Science, History, Geography, Business Studies, Accountancy, Home Science, Sociology, Psychology and Philosophy and English Core/English Elective or Science or Health Care Science-Vocational Stream only, from a recognized Board. Optional Subjects as per rule of the Board.

Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

ANM Training Course from an institution approved by the Government.

92 Posts of Pharmacist.

10+2 with Science (Physics and Chemistry);

Pharmacists course Diploma from the Medical College, Rohtak or any other recognized Institutions recognized by the Haryana Government with training in injections, dressing and ward work in a recognized Hospital;

Registered as a Pharmacist with the Haryana Pharmacy Council

197 Posts of Radiographer/Ultrasound Technician

Matric with Science (Physics and Chemistry);

Radiographer’s diploma from Medical College, Rohtak or any other institution;

8 Posts of T.B. Health Visitor

Matric with Science (Physics & Chemistry).

Qualified Tuberculosis Health Visitor from any Institution recognized by Government; and

66 Posts of Ophthalmic Assistant

Pre-Medical or its equivalent with at least 40% Marks;

Ophthalmic Assistant’s diploma from the Medical College, Rohtak or any other recognised institute approved by Haryana Govt

100 Posts of Operation Theatre Assistant.

Matric with Science (Physics and Chemistry); and Operation Theatre Assistant Course from the PGIMER, Chandigarh or any other Institution.

1584 Posts of Staff Nurse.

B.Sc (Hons) Nursing or B.Sc (Post Basic) Nursing ;

OR

Diploma in General Nursing with Midwife Training from a recognized institute/University;

A division Nurse (with midwife training) registered with Haryana Nurses Registration Council;

546 Post s of Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant (VLDA)

Matric or its equivalent from any recognized University/Board Institution.

Two Years Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant Diploma course from Chaudhary Charan Singh, Haryana Agricultural University, Hissar or any other Institution recognized/approved by the Haryana Government as specified in Appendix-E;

Women & Child Development

1. Matriculation from a recognized Board;

2. Eleven Months training as Bal Sevika;

3. Eight years experience as Bal Sevika or Anganwadi Workers in Integrated Child

Development Services Scheme or both;

4. Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

OR

1. Matriculate from a recognized Board;

2. Ten years experience as Anganwadi Workers in Integrated Child Development

Services Scheme;

3. Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

57 Post s of Supervisor Female (Graduate).

Graduate from a recognized University; preferably in Home Science or Child Development or Nutrition; and

Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

126 Post s of Junior System Engineer.

B.E/B.Tech(IT) / Computer Science / Electronics and Communications) or

MCA or M.SC (IT/ Computer Science /Applications/ Electronics and

Communications) from a recognized University or Institution with minimum

60% marks

23 Posts of Clerk

A Matriculate/Higher Secondary or equivalent qualification; and

A person from clerical trade from former service of Junior Commissioned Officer or other Rank or a person of the equivalent rank in the Indian Navy or Indian Air Force

77 Post s of Welfare Organiser.

A Matriculate or equivalent or higher qualifications or holder of 1st class education in the Army or an equivalent certificate from the Navy or Air Force.

An ex-Junior Commissioned officer or an Officer of equivalent rank in the Indian Navy or Indian Air Force.

42 Posts of Divisional/Revenue Accountant.

Master’s Degree in Commerce from any University recognized by the State Govt. of Haryana with a minimum 60% marks in respect of General and other categories candidates and 55% marks of SC category candidates of Haryana domicile.

Candidates possessing higher qualification would be preferred. Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

409 Posts of Sub-Inspector General.

12th Passed

Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

24 Post of Staff Nurse.

B.Sc (Honors) Nursing or B.Sc (Post Basic) Nursing

OR

Diploma in General Nursing with Midwife Training from a recognized Institute/ University,

A division Nurse (with midwife training) registered with Haryana Nurses Registration council

23 Posts MPHW(F)

10+2 Arts, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Economics, Political Science, History, Geography, Business Studies, Accountancy, Home Science, Sociology, Psychology and Philosophy and English Core/English Elective or Science or Health Care Science-Vocational Stream only, from a recognized Board. Optional Subject as per rule of Board.

Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

ANM Training Course from an institution approved by the Government.

Download official notification here:

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 11:51 IST