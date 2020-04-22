HSSC Recruitment 2020 : Last date extended to apply for 1137 vacancies
HSSC Recruitment 2020: The last date to apply for 1137 vacancies against the advertisement number 01/2020 has been extended till May 15. Check details here.education Updated: Apr 22, 2020 11:20 IST
When the official notification was released on March 2, the deadline was March 24 which was then extended till April 17 due to the lockdown which has been further extended till May 15 and the last date to pay fees is May 19.
Who can apply?
Candidates who have passed the matric exam with ITI trade certificate can apply for various posts. Moreover, there are other posts for graduates as well. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details before applying.
Detail of Posts: Total 1137
Naib Tehsildar --6
Election Kanungo-- 21
Work Supervisor -117
Auto Diesel Mechanic 39
Carpenter 33
Plumber 4
Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator 9
Surveyor 1
Painter 27
Mason 23
Mechanic (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) 7
Lift Operator 2
Chargeman (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) 2
Chargeman (Electrical) 10
Electrician 115
Machine Tool Operator 7
Auto Electrician 11
Charge man Miscellaneous 11
Storekeeper 15
Fitter Heavy Machine 39
Supervisor 12
Blacksmith 6
Workshop Machinery Operator 14
Chargeman Heavy Plant 14
Inspector 32
Section Officer 5
Sub Station Generator Attendant 2
Electrician 4
Junior Mechanic 10
Accounts Clerk 11
Store Keeper 3
Store Clerk 6
Assistant Seed Production Officer 31
Account Assistant 2
Senior Mechanic 2
Marketing Assistant 4
TGT Punjabi 176
Turner Instructor, Theory 93
Fitter Instructor, Theory 144
Carpenter Instructor, Practical 14
Pharmacist 25
Laboratory Technician 28