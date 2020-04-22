HSSC Recruitment 2020 : Last date extended to apply for 1137 vacancies

education

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 11:20 IST

HSSC Recruitment 2020: The last date to apply for 1137 vacancies against the advertisement number 01/2020 has been extended till May 15.

When the official notification was released on March 2, the deadline was March 24 which was then extended till April 17 due to the lockdown which has been further extended till May 15 and the last date to pay fees is May 19.

Who can apply?

Candidates who have passed the matric exam with ITI trade certificate can apply for various posts. Moreover, there are other posts for graduates as well. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details before applying.

Detail of Posts: Total 1137

Naib Tehsildar --6

Election Kanungo-- 21

Work Supervisor -117

Auto Diesel Mechanic 39

Carpenter 33

Plumber 4

Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator 9

Surveyor 1

Painter 27

Mason 23

Mechanic (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) 7

Lift Operator 2

Chargeman (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) 2

Chargeman (Electrical) 10

Electrician 115

Machine Tool Operator 7

Auto Electrician 11

Charge man Miscellaneous 11

Storekeeper 15

Fitter Heavy Machine 39

Supervisor 12

Blacksmith 6

Workshop Machinery Operator 14

Chargeman Heavy Plant 14

Inspector 32

Section Officer 5

Sub Station Generator Attendant 2

Electrician 4

Junior Mechanic 10

Accounts Clerk 11

Store Keeper 3

Store Clerk 6

Assistant Seed Production Officer 31

Account Assistant 2

Senior Mechanic 2

Marketing Assistant 4

TGT Punjabi 176

Turner Instructor, Theory 93

Fitter Instructor, Theory 144

Carpenter Instructor, Practical 14

Pharmacist 25

Laboratory Technician 28