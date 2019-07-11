HSSC Recruitment: Application begins for 2978 posts for system engineer, clerk, accountant and others

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for 2978 posts of junior system engineer, assitant lineman, assistant law officer, lower divison clerk, upper division clerk and many other posts. The application process began on July 10, 2019 and will close on July 25.

Interested aspirants can apply for the posts online at hssc.gov.in.

There are a total of 146 posts of junior system engineer for which engineers from electronics and telecommunication or computer science streams can apply. Moreover, there are 183 posts of assistant lineman, 440 posts of lower division clerk, three posts of assistant law officers, 34 posts of junior stenographer, 25 posts of steno typist, 15 posts of upper division clerk and many others.

Check full details regarding name of posts, number of vacancies, eligibility and qualification here:

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 13:49 IST