Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 11, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

HSSC Recruitment: Application begins for 2978 posts for system engineer, clerk, accountant and others

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for 2978 posts of junior system engineer, assitant lineman, assistant law officer, lower divison clerk, upper division clerk and many other posts. The application process began on July 10, 2019 and will close on July 25.

education Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:50 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HSSC Recruitment 2019,HSSC,job for engineer
HSSC Recruitment 2019(HT)

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for 2978 posts of junior system engineer, assitant lineman, assistant law officer, lower divison clerk, upper division clerk and many other posts. The application process began on July 10, 2019 and will close on July 25.

Interested aspirants can apply for the posts online at hssc.gov.in.

There are a total of 146 posts of junior system engineer for which engineers from electronics and telecommunication or computer science streams can apply. Moreover, there are 183 posts of assistant lineman, 440 posts of lower division clerk, three posts of assistant law officers, 34 posts of junior stenographer, 25 posts of steno typist, 15 posts of upper division clerk and many others.

Check full details regarding name of posts, number of vacancies, eligibility and qualification here:

Official notification here

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 13:49 IST

tags

more from education
trending topics