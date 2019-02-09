HSSC Results 2018 for constable (GD) declared, check details of PST, PMT here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the results for written examination conducted for recruitments of male constable (GD), Indian Reserve Battalions (IRB) and female constable (GD) on its official website hssc.gov.in

Candidates who have qualified the written exam conducted on December 30, 2018 will now have to appear for the physical screening test (PST).

PST for male constable (GD) candidates will be held on February 16 for which the admit card will be uploaded on February 13, 2019. Candidates are advised to download the admit card and bring it along at the venue as per schedule mentioned in their admit cards. HSSC in an official notice has advised the candidates to download three copies of the admit card and bring it at the time of PST, PMT and document verification, separately.

PST for female constable (GD) candidates will be held on February 17 and 18 for which the admit card can be downloaded from February 14, 2019.

HSSC Constable Result: How to check merit list

Visit the official website for HSSC at www.hssc.gov.in.

Click on the result tab on the top of the homepage.

Click on the result link for female Constable GD or male Constable (GD) IRB.

A PDF file will be displayed.

Download the PDF and check for your roll number.

