HSSC SI admit card 2018 to be released today at hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will on Monday release the admit card for the examination to recruit male and female Sub Inspectors (SI) in the state. The examination will be held on December 2 in two sessions: morning and afternoon.

The morning session exam will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12 noon to recruit male candidates. Candidates should report to the examination Centre by 8.30 am. No candidate will be allowed to enter after 9.30am. The afternoon session exam will be held from 3 pm to 4.30 pm to recruit female candidates. Candidates should report at the examination centre by 1 pm. No entry will be allowed after 2 pm.

Candidates can download their admit card from the commission’s official website hssc.gov.in after they are released.

HSSC SI Admit Card 2018: How to download

1) For HSSC SI admit Card 2018, visit the official website hssc.gov.in and click on the link for advt. 03/2018.

2) Click on the link to download the admit card (after it is released).

3) Enter the required details on the login page that opens.

4) Download your admit card

Candidates must read the admit card very carefully and carry it to the examination Centre. No separate information will be sent to the candidates by the commission through post.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 13:34 IST