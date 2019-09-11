HSSPP Final Result 2019 for ABRC, BRP recruitment exam declared at hsspp.in

education

Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) has released the result for Assistant Block Resource Coordinators (ABRC) and Block Resource Persons (BRP) exam on its official website. The exam was conducted to recruit 1207 ABRCs and 429 BRPs.

Candidates can check their results online at hsspp.in.

HSSPP had declared a provisional result of written examination on September 2, 2019. The shortlisted candidates qualified for document verification had to appear from September 4 to 6, 2019. After verifying the documents of candidates, HSSPP has now declared the final results.

Candidates can check the merit list available on the website. Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned as ‘selected’ can download their offer letter from the link sent them through SMS.

Candidates who have grievance can email their grievance to grievancehsspp@gmail.com before 12/09/2019 to be considered.

