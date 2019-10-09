HTET 2019: Registration process begins at bseh.org.in, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Oct 09, 2019

Board of school education has invited online applications for Haryana’s Teacher eligibility test 2019. Applicants interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at bseh.org.in on or before October 18, 2019, till 11:59 pm. However, the candidates can pay the application fee until October 20, 2019.

The Haryana TET 2019 examination will be conducted on November 16 and 17, 2019. The Admit card, as per the schedule will be released on November 8, 2019.

The BSEH will enable a link to make online corrections to the application form on October 19, 2019. Candidates must note that last date to make corrections in the form is October 23, 2019, after which no plea will be entertained.

Application Fee:

Here’s the direct link to apply for the Haryana TET 2019.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Online Registration For HTET 2019,’ appearing under the ‘What’s new,’ section on the home page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the tab that reads, ‘Apply online for HTET 2019’

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Read the instructions carefully and continue

7.If you are a new user, click on the ‘Proceed to Apply online,’ tab and provide all the requisite information and make payment

8.After your registration id is created, go back and key in your credentials and log in

9.Application form will appear on the display screen

10.Fill in the required information and upload all the supporting documents

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

For more information, applicants must read the official notification. Here’s the direct link to the notification.

