e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

HTET 2019: Registration process begins at bseh.org.in, here’s how to apply

The Haryana TET 2019 examination will be conducted on November 16 and 17, 2019. The Admit card, as per the schedule will be released on November 8, 2019.

education Updated: Oct 09, 2019 15:12 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Applicants interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at bseh.org.in. (Screengrab)
Applicants interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at bseh.org.in. (Screengrab)
         

Board of school education has invited online applications for Haryana’s Teacher eligibility test 2019. Applicants interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at bseh.org.in on or before October 18, 2019, till 11:59 pm. However, the candidates can pay the application fee until October 20, 2019.

The Haryana TET 2019 examination will be conducted on November 16 and 17, 2019. The Admit card, as per the schedule will be released on November 8, 2019.

The BSEH will enable a link to make online corrections to the application form on October 19, 2019. Candidates must note that last date to make corrections in the form is October 23, 2019, after which no plea will be entertained.

Application Fee:

Hindustantimes

Here’s the direct link to apply for the Haryana TET 2019.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Online Registration For HTET 2019,’ appearing under the ‘What’s new,’ section on the home page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the tab that reads, ‘Apply online for HTET 2019’

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Read the instructions carefully and continue

7.If you are a new user, click on the ‘Proceed to Apply online,’ tab and provide all the requisite information and make payment

8.After your registration id is created, go back and key in your credentials and log in

9.Application form will appear on the display screen

10.Fill in the required information and upload all the supporting documents

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

For more information, applicants must read the official notification. Here’s the direct link to the notification.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 15:12 IST

tags
top news
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
Oct 09, 2019 15:26 IST
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for development of lithium-ion batteries
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for development of lithium-ion batteries
Oct 09, 2019 15:54 IST
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Oct 09, 2019 14:38 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Oct 09, 2019 13:24 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Zaheer Khan gives an even cheekier reply to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan gives an even cheekier reply to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 15:21 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News