HTET 2019: Registration process closing today, apply at bseh.org.in

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:14 IST

Today is the last date to apply for Haryana’s Teacher eligibility test (HTET) 2019. Board of Secondary Education,Haryana (BSEH) will be conducting the HTET 2019.

Candidates can apply online at bseh.org.

The Haryana TET 2019 examination will be conducted on November 16 and 17, 2019. The Admit card, as per the schedule will be released on November 8, 2019.

Applicants will be able to make online corrections to the application form between October 19 and 23, 2019.

Application Fee:

Here’s the direct link to apply for the Haryana TET 2019.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Online Registration For HTET 2019,’ appearing under the ‘What’s new,’ section on the home page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the tab that reads, ‘Apply online for HTET 2019’

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Read the instructions carefully and continue

7.If you are a new user, click on the ‘Proceed to Apply online,’ tab and provide all the requisite information and make payment

8.After your registration id is created, go back and key in your credentials and log in

9.Application form will appear on the display screen

10.Fill in the required information and upload all the supporting documents

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

For more information, applicants must read the official notification. Here’s the direct link to the notification.

