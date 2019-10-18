e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

HTET 2019: Registration process closing today, apply at bseh.org.in

Today is the last day to apply for HTET 2019.The Haryana TET 2019 examination will be conducted on November 16 and 17, 2019. Here’s how to apply.

education Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:14 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HTET 2019 registration process is ending today
HTET 2019 registration process is ending today(HTET)
         

Today is the last date to apply for Haryana’s Teacher eligibility test (HTET) 2019. Board of Secondary Education,Haryana (BSEH) will be conducting the HTET 2019.

Candidates can apply online at bseh.org.

The Haryana TET 2019 examination will be conducted on November 16 and 17, 2019. The Admit card, as per the schedule will be released on November 8, 2019.

Applicants will be able to make online corrections to the application form between October 19 and 23, 2019.

Application Fee:

Hindustantimes

Here’s the direct link to apply for the Haryana TET 2019.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Online Registration For HTET 2019,’ appearing under the ‘What’s new,’ section on the home page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the tab that reads, ‘Apply online for HTET 2019’

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Read the instructions carefully and continue

7.If you are a new user, click on the ‘Proceed to Apply online,’ tab and provide all the requisite information and make payment

8.After your registration id is created, go back and key in your credentials and log in

9.Application form will appear on the display screen

10.Fill in the required information and upload all the supporting documents

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

For more information, applicants must read the official notification. Here’s the direct link to the notification.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 11:14 IST

tags
top news
SC orders transfer of Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to MP
SC orders transfer of Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to MP
CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends justice SA Bobde as his successor
CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends justice SA Bobde as his successor
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
Delhi’s Achilles heel: Eight spots with foulest air in national capital
Delhi’s Achilles heel: Eight spots with foulest air in national capital
Cheating, trespassing case against former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, family
Cheating, trespassing case against former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, family
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
Selling pani puri to breaking world record: India’s new batting sensation
Selling pani puri to breaking world record: India’s new batting sensation
PM Modi offers Congress a J&K trip amid Art 370 faceoff | Maharashtra polls
PM Modi offers Congress a J&K trip amid Art 370 faceoff | Maharashtra polls
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanBigg Boss 13 day 18 Written UpdateDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News