HTET 2019 result declared at bseh.org.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 09:41 IST

Haryana Board of school education has declared the Haryana teacher’s eligibility test 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the HTET 2019 level 1, 2 and 3 examination can check their results online at bseh.org.in.

The Haryana TET 2019 was conducted on November 16 and 17, 2019, at different examination centres spread across the state.

Here’s the direct link to check the HTET 2019 results.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, ‘View result’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.HTET 2019 result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take it print out for future reference.

Candidates who qualify HTET 2019 examination will be eligible to apply for the different teaching position in schools spread across the state.