Home / Education / HTET 2019 result declared at bseh.org.in, here’s how to check

HTET 2019 result declared at bseh.org.in, here’s how to check

The Haryana TET 2019 was conducted on November 16 and 17, 2019, at different examination centers spread across the state. Check details here...

education Updated: Jan 12, 2020 09:41 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HTET 2019 result. (Screengrab)
         

Haryana Board of school education has declared the Haryana teacher’s eligibility test 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the HTET 2019 level 1, 2 and 3 examination can check their results online at bseh.org.in.

The Haryana TET 2019 was conducted on November 16 and 17, 2019, at different examination centres spread across the state.

Here’s the direct link to check the HTET 2019 results.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, ‘View result’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.HTET 2019 result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take it print out for future reference.

Candidates who qualify HTET 2019 examination will be eligible to apply for the different teaching position in schools spread across the state.

top news
‘I repeat, law not to snatch anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi in Kolkata
Encounter between terrorists and security forces underway in J-K’s Pulwama
New body may settle claims if a bank fails
Two terrorists, one policeman detained in Kashmir’s Kulgam
On Prince Harry, Meghan’s decision, Queen and Princes ‘talk things through’
72 witch-hunting cases in Rajasthan in 2 years, 25 from Bhilwara
Gavaskar on Dhoni’s absence: ‘Does anyone keep himself away for so long’
Watch: PM Modi unveils Dynamic Architectural Illumination at Rabindra Setu
