HTET admit card 2018 released at htetonline.com

The admit card for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2018) has been released on its official website htetonline.com. Candidates can download the HTET 2018 admit card before January 5, 2019. The HTET 2018 exam will be conducted on January 5 and 6, 2019.

The exam will be conducted for three levels. The qualifying marks for general category candidates is 60 per cent while for the reserved category of the state, it is 55 per cent that is 82 marks. There shall be no negative marking.

Haryana HTET 2018:How to download admit card

Visit the official website, htetonline.com

Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Enter registration number, roll number

Results will be appeared on the screen

Download and take a print out for further reference.

HTET 2018: Exam schedule

Level III: From 3 pm to 5:30 pm on January 5

Level II: From 10 am to 12:30 pm on January 6

Level I: From 3 pm to 5:30 pm on January 6

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 09:19 IST