HTET Answer Key expected soon: Here’s how to check

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2018 was conducted on January 5 and 6, 2019. Candidates must be eagerly waiting for the answer key. HTET answer key is expected to be released soon on its official website htetonline.com

Candidates will have to keep checking the official website of HTET in order to stay updated.

HTET Answer Key 2018: Here’s how to check, once released

Visit the official website, htetonline.com or bseh.org.in

Check on the link flashing on the homepage that reads ‘HTET answer key’

A PDF file will open.

Download and check the answer keys.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 16:05 IST