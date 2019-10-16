e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

I-B Secretary Amit Khare takes additional charge of Secretary in HRD

An official order said that Khare, an IAS officer of 1985 batch from Jharkhand cadre, will have additional charge till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post or till further orders.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:33 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
I-B Secretary Amit Khare takes additional charge of Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy in HRD Ministry.
I-B Secretary Amit Khare takes additional charge of Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy in HRD Ministry. (pib.gov.in)
         

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare was on Tuesday given additional charge of Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, according to an official order.

The Appointment Committee of Committee approved repatriation of Rina Ray, who was the Secretary in the department of School Education and Literacy of Human Resource Development Ministry to “her parent cadre with immediate effect”.

The order said that Khare, an IAS officer of 1985 batch from Jharkhand cadre, will have additional charge till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post or till further orders.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 15:33 IST

tags
top news
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court, second longest case ever
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court, second longest case ever
At PM Modi’s Maharashtra rally, a double-barrelled attack on Congress, NCP
At PM Modi’s Maharashtra rally, a double-barrelled attack on Congress, NCP
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
Ants found crawling over dead man’s eyes in MP; CM orders inquiry
Ants found crawling over dead man’s eyes in MP; CM orders inquiry
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News