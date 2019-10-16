I-B Secretary Amit Khare takes additional charge of Secretary in HRD

education

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:33 IST

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare was on Tuesday given additional charge of Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, according to an official order.

The Appointment Committee of Committee approved repatriation of Rina Ray, who was the Secretary in the department of School Education and Literacy of Human Resource Development Ministry to “her parent cadre with immediate effect”.

The order said that Khare, an IAS officer of 1985 batch from Jharkhand cadre, will have additional charge till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post or till further orders.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 15:33 IST