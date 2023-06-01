Indian Air Force have started the registration process for IAF AFCAT 2023 on June 1, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Air Force Common Admission Test can do it through the official site of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till June 30, 2023. IAF AFCAT 2023: Registration begins today at afcat.cdac.in, direct link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 265 posts in the organization. Online AFCAT examination will be conducted on August 25, 26 and 27, 2023. The admit card will be available for appearing candidates from August 10, 2023 onwards.

IAF AFCAT 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

Click on IAF AFCAT 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees is ₹250/- for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry) may be paid online through the ‘Make Payment’ step on the main menu of the online application.

