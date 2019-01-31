IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2019 released at afcat.cdac.in, here’s how to download

Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 01/2019 admit card on its official website at afcat.cdac.in. The exam will be held on February 16 and 17, 2019.

Candidates have to login using their email ID and password and enter captcha on the website to download the admit card.

Candidates have to carry their AFCAT admit card to enter in the exam hall. Moreover, a valid photo ID proof like Aadhar card, pan card, driving license, voter card etc and two passport size photograph should also be taken along with the admit card to the exam hall on the day of IAF AFCAT exam.

IAF AFCAT 2019 Exam: Here’s how to download admit card

Visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘candidate login’ option

Select AFCAT 01/2019

A login page will appear

Login using your email id through which you had registered for the exam and its password.

Also fill in the captcha (security code) as given on the page and click ‘Submit’

Your admit card will be displayed.

Check all the content given in the admit card including your name, date of exam, address of exam centre etc

Read the instructions

Download and take its print out.

Bring it along with the other mandatory documents on the day of exam.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 07:38 IST