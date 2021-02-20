IND USA
Representational image.(ANI file)
IAF airlifts students to Leh as academic session recommences

The IAF also said that the airlift was organised at the request of the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:40 AM IST

The Indian Air Force airlifted students from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh on Friday to help them reach their schools and colleges.

"Air bridging by IAF aircraft from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh is being undertaken to fly in students as the academic session for the year recommences," tweeted the Indian Air Force.

The IAF also said that the airlift was organised at the request of the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Allahabad University campus. (HT)
admissions

Under NEP 2020, AU plans 4 year UG courses, multidisciplinary studies

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:42 AM IST
  • Prof Rizvi made a powerpoint presentation detailing the vision of AU for the implementation of the new NEP before the central university’s academic council during its meeting held in the law faculty's conference hall on Thursday.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the new policy is expected to generate employment for 4.5 lakh people resulting in the socio-economic development of the region.(PTI)
employment news

J-K Lt Governor inaugurates 607 vocational labs, education portal and GIS portal

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday e-inaugurated 607 vocational labs, education portal and GIS Portal developed by Samagra Shiksha in a bid to strengthen the vocational education ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per the earlier schedule, the education department had planned to open registrations on the online admission portal from February 9.(HT PHOTO/ REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
admissions

Admission process under RTE quota in Maharashtra likely to start next week

By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • The admission process under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota for 2021-22 in Maharashtra will begin from next week, officials from the education department said.
JKBOSE 12th result 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

JKBOSE 12th result 2020 for Jammu division declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:15 AM IST
  • JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone) examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
Representational image. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
education

School timings in Punjab to change from Feb 22

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:00 AM IST
In a statement issued by the Education department, Singla said from Monday onwards, primary schools will function from 9 am to 3 pm and middle, high and senior secondary schools from 9 am to 3:20 pm.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
employment news

Goa govt earmarks 5 crore for apprenticeship training scheme

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:34 AM IST
"The state government will sign MoUs with private players to provide employment to the youths from Goa under this ambitious scheme," he said.
Representational image. (HT file)
board exams

Bihar matric paper leak: Social science first sitting exam cancelled, 3 arrested

By Megha, Hindustan Times, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:13 AM IST
  • As per the board, altogether 8.46 lakh students appeared in the first sitting exam. The re-examination for the paper will be held on March 8.
SSC CGL Tier-2 results 2019.(Screengrab)
employment news

SSC CGL Tier-2 results 2019 declared, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • SSC CGL Tier-2 results 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-2 examination 2019 can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
UPPSC office(HT file)
exam results

Many achievers under 30 years figure in UPPSC PCS 2019

By K Sandeep Kumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:50 AM IST
  • Scrutiny of the top 10 merit holders reveal nine candidates, all below 30 years, had succeeded in this prestigious examination.
Bihar board gives grace marks to avoid compartment exam. (HT file)
exam results

Bihar education department to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without exam

By Megha
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Bihar education department has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without examination as students suffered academic loss due to Covid-19 outbreak in government schools.
Representational image. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
education

Schools, colleges to reopen in Jharkhand on March 1

PTI, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Schools will reopen on that date for students of class 8 and above. Colleges are also set to reopen, the chief minister told newsmen after a meeting of the Jharkhand State Disaster Management Authority.
WBJEE 2021 registration.(Screengrab)
admissions

WBJEE 2021 registration process to begin on Feb 23, check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • After the application process begins, interested and eligible will be able to apply for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2021 online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.
Candidates who have appeared in TNUSRB Common Recruitment exam for the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Firemen for the year 2020 can check provisional selection list below.(tnusrbonline.org)
exam results

TNUSRB Police Constable Result 2021 out, check list for CV, PMT, ET and PET here

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:12 PM IST
  • Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the result and final answer key of written exam for recruitment to the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Firemen for the year 2020.
TNUSRB constable result 2021.(Screengrab )
exam results

TNUSRB constable result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • TNUSRB constable result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at tnusrbonline.org.
