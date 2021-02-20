IAF airlifts students to Leh as academic session recommences
The Indian Air Force airlifted students from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh on Friday to help them reach their schools and colleges.
"Air bridging by IAF aircraft from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh is being undertaken to fly in students as the academic session for the year recommences," tweeted the Indian Air Force.
The IAF also said that the airlift was organised at the request of the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
Under NEP 2020, AU plans 4 year UG courses, multidisciplinary studies
- Prof Rizvi made a powerpoint presentation detailing the vision of AU for the implementation of the new NEP before the central university’s academic council during its meeting held in the law faculty's conference hall on Thursday.
J-K Lt Governor inaugurates 607 vocational labs, education portal and GIS portal
Admission process under RTE quota in Maharashtra likely to start next week
- The admission process under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota for 2021-22 in Maharashtra will begin from next week, officials from the education department said.
JKBOSE 12th result 2020 for Jammu division declared, here's direct link
- JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone) examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
School timings in Punjab to change from Feb 22
Goa govt earmarks ₹5 crore for apprenticeship training scheme
Bihar matric paper leak: Social science first sitting exam cancelled, 3 arrested
- As per the board, altogether 8.46 lakh students appeared in the first sitting exam. The re-examination for the paper will be held on March 8.
SSC CGL Tier-2 results 2019 declared, check here
- SSC CGL Tier-2 results 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-2 examination 2019 can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
Many achievers under 30 years figure in UPPSC PCS 2019
- Scrutiny of the top 10 merit holders reveal nine candidates, all below 30 years, had succeeded in this prestigious examination.
Bihar education department to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without exam
- Bihar education department has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without examination as students suffered academic loss due to Covid-19 outbreak in government schools.
Schools, colleges to reopen in Jharkhand on March 1
WBJEE 2021 registration process to begin on Feb 23, check details here
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible will be able to apply for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2021 online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.
TNUSRB Police Constable Result 2021 out, check list for CV, PMT, ET and PET here
- Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the result and final answer key of written exam for recruitment to the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Firemen for the year 2020.
TNUSRB constable result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check
- TNUSRB constable result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at tnusrbonline.org.
