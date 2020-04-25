IAF Airmen STAR exam 2020 postponed, fresh dates to be announced in May

education

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 10:16 IST

Indian Air Force airmen selection test also called STAR exam 01/2020 that was tentatively scheduled for the last week of April has further been postponed due to Covid- 19 lockdown. IAF STAR 01/2020 exam was earlier scheduled to be held from March 19 to 23 which was then postponed to the last week of April. However, according to the latest notice issued by IAF, the fresh dates will be announced in the second week of May.

“In view of the outbreak of COVID-19, various government advisories and lock down in the country, STAR 01/2020 online exam scheduled from 19 - 23 Mar 20 was postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated in the second week of May 2020,” IAF notice reads.

In a notice dated March 17, IAF had announced that the exam has been tentatively postponed to the last week of April.

“In view of the outbreak of Coronavirus, various government advisories and Section 144 at many places, STAR e-Pariksha planned from 19 Mar 20 to 23 Mar 20 has been tentatively postponed to the last week of Apr 2020. For latest updates www.airmenselection.cdac.in can be referred,” the notice read.

IAF conducts the airmen recruitment exam for the post of airmen in group ‘X’ trades (except education instructor trade) and group ‘Y’ trades (except auto mobile technician, Indian air force (police), Indian air force (security) and musician trades) through the STAR exam.